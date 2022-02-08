This modular Nintendo Switch case is blowing up on Kickstarter

A Gundam-inspired Nintendo Switch case has hit Kickstarter and already smashed through its $20,000 funding goal. The modular G-Case promises on the go charging through a replaceable 5,000mAh battery pack (developer Plenbo approximates that to around 5 hours of gameplay), but also offers detachable - and customizable - Joy-Con grips to boot. On top of that, the case will upgrade your console's Bluetooth connection to Bluetooth 5.0 for reduced latency, though this is an upgrade from the case's base model.

There are already plenty of Nintendo Switch charging cases out there, but none that offer a swappable battery. While these are certainly smaller batteries than the 10,000mAh we tend to see in similar shells, being able to charge one while playing with another will be a gamechanger if you don't have a wall outlet nearby.

(Image credit: Plenbo)

You're getting less juice than you would with a dedicated Nintendo Switch charger, but the flexibility offered here can't be matched on the market right now. Each battery pack can also be used to charge other devices through USB-C.

This particular case is looking to tick a lot of boxes. The Joy-Con covers allow the controllers to be detached from the console and used as one in a similar fashion to Nintendo's own grip, and there's three different sizes to choose from for ultimate comfort as well. There's no doubt about it, this is looking like one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for those after a handy all-in-one system for keeping their console charged - though it remains to be seen just how protective the new case is.

At the time of writing, the G-Case has hit $32,639 of its original $20,000 goal, with a $69 pledge netting you a non-Bluetooth G-Case system. You can upgrade to enhance your Bluetooth connection for an additional $20.

If you're yet to get your hands on a console, we're rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch OLED restock updates and the best Nintendo Switch deals as well. Or, check out the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for something a little cheaper.