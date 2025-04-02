Dbrand has opened up reservations for its first ever Nintendo Switch 2 case

If you need a Switch 2 case asap, this is your chance

Close up of the Switch 2 with the NS2Killswitch case on by Dbrand.
(Image credit: Dbrand)

Just moments before Nintendo goes ahead with its highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, Dbrand has officially opened up reservations for its first ever case for the upcoming handheld - the 'NS2 Killswitch' case.

Before we had our first official look at the Nintendo Switch 2, Dbrand was (unsubtly) teasing the case for the upcoming handheld as early as December 2024 throughout social media. On X (Twitter), we got our first look at not just the new Switch 2 case, but also one of our earliest looks at the console itself - which was peaking through the semi-transparent chassis.

It's not available to buy in full just yet, but by providing Dbrand with a mere $3, you can secure early access for its launch in June - which likely ties into the suspected Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order window of the Ninty handheld. Those three dollars will also be fully credited towards the final price of the case, or Dbrand states it can be refundable at any time, should you change your mind.

NS2 Killswitch case

NS2 Killswitch case | Reserve now for $3 at Dbrand

The NS2 Killswitch case is another version in the brand's iconic gaming handheld cases, providing the upcoming Nintendo handheld with an in-box USB4 docking station, game card storage and display, ergonomic grips, detachable Joy-Con components, and other features yet to be revealed.

Buy it if:

✅ You want extra protection for your Switch 2
✅ You need some physical game storage
✅ You want ergonomic grips for the Joy-Con controllers

Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer an official Switch 2 case
❌ You prefer a case themed after your favorite Nintendo games

View Deal

Official images of the NS2Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case by dbrand, with a plain white background.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

The Dbrand Killswitch case isn't going to make your new handheld look like it stepped out of the Mushroom Kingdom, but like the best Nintendo Switch cases it will provide your handheld with some extra storage for your physical game carts, along with a whole host of extra features.

Drband is still keeping some aspects of the case a secret, but did share that it will "maintain the Killswitch legacy" but with a ton of new features, including but not limited to, an in-box USB4 docking system, integreated game card storage and display, "super" ergonomic grips, detachable Joy-Con components and more. According to the brand, even with the case attached, the Joy-Cons will still be easily detachable, and there's even a custom-built-in adaptor that turns your dock into a swanky display stand.

While Dbrand may have not listed everything the NS2 Killswitch is capable of, they did provide a plethora of photos to get me excited for not just the brand-new case but the Switch 2 as a whole. The rounded edges of the case that follow the new form factor of the Switch successor look so impressively sleek and refined that my console collection is shaking in anticipation.

Image 1 of 3
Official images of the NS2Killswitch Nintendo Switch 2 case by dbrand, with a plain white background.
(Image credit: Dbrand)

Hopefully, at a later date, I'll be able to get hands-on experience with the brand-new Switch 2 case. Currently, my Steam Deck is kitted out with its own Killswitch case, and I can't imagine it in anything else. Not only does it provide a bit of added protection, but Dbrand also added an extra layer of grit to either side of the case, making the Steam Deck easier to grip.

Its best feature is undoubtedly the detachable kickstand, which twists aptly like a valve (get it, Valve?) and still manages to fit inside the official Steam deck case. Of course, we already know the Switch 2 has its own built-in kickstand, but Dbrand has thought of this, allowing it to fully articulate even with the case attached.

Reservations for the NS2 Killswitch case are now open, available only through the official Dbrand website. The case will launch "whenever the console does" according to Dbrand - a date we'll hopefully know as soon as today's Nintendo Direct gets underway.

If you're happy sticking with your current Switch for now, check out the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, and the best Nintendo Switch accessories to extend the value of your beloved Ninty machine.

