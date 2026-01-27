My favorite Switch 2 case just got even better thanks to the new Apple AirTag revamp

Apple has unveiled its next-generation AirTag, and that spells good news for anyone who owns the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 case features a cleverly hidden pocket for Apple's location device, allowing owners to keep track of their pricey Nintendo tech while on the go. This feature was travel-friendly to begin with, but Apple's newly updated AirTag is now equipped with an expanded finding range and a louder speaker, making it a bigger draw than ever before.



Until now, I've ignored the small gray pocket, as grabbing an AirTag would only add an extra expense on top of an already pricey $69.99 accessory. However, Apple's next-gen device, which is already available on the official Apple Store, is not only integrated with a further range for optimized tracking, but also carries the same $29.99 MSRP as before. It's about time I grab one to quell my gaming travel-anxiety ways.