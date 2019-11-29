This HP laptop is down to $479 from $1349, and it's about to be your new Google Stadia machine

There are some Black Friday game deals that make you do a double-take, and this HP Laptop is one of them. HP itself is offering its touchscreen HP Pavilion 15z Touch. for just $479, down from a rather insane $1,349.99. That's $870 off the usual price, which to me seems like an utterly ridiculous saving.

You can opt for the 720p HD screen, but I would suggest you pay the extra $50 to upgrade to the 1080p full HD display, so you can enjoy Google Stadia at the best resolution possible. That's right, you could turn this baby into quite the Google Stadia machine, especially with the suped-up FHD IPC BrightView WLED-backlit touchscreen - which translates to a lovely back-lit full HD touchscreen.

That's quite a crazy deal for Black Friday, so if you want to get in on the action, get involved sooner rather than later.

