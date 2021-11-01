These Spider-Man: No Way Home 'leaks' are probably not real, but they look absolutely incredible

Try not to get your hopes up too much, but if these alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are real then they are the potential goldmine that fans have waited years for.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man suit, a redesigned Green Goblin costume, and more concept art all feature in a recent wave of supposed pre-production material leaked prior to No Way Home’s imminent second trailer.

As per @EmberOnMain on Twitter, a series of images show each of the Spider-Man suits (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire respectively), with a closer look at the iconic Sam Raimi suit that could shortly be swinging into the MCU.

There’s also an alleged photo of someone wearing what appears to be the Green Goblin suit, which matches up with a pair of concept images from Willem Dafoe’s villain that did the rounds online earlier this year. If this leak rings true, however, it means that Green Goblin will likely be appearing without his mask in No Way Home.

Of course, this all comes with several heapings of salt. Nothing has been officially confirmed and – despite the film already having a history of things being spoiled in advance – these images are likely the work of a very talented faker. Still, it’s at least something to tide us over until we get another chance to see the Spidey threequel in action before its December bow.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17. For more on what the MCU is cooking up across screens big and small, check out our comprehensive guide to Marvel Phase 4.