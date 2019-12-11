These cheap Nintendo Switch Lite bundles are packed with extras you actually want for Christmas

A cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal would be a good way to kick off Christmas, right? Apparently Nintendo agrees; they're offering a weighty discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite price . You can now get the handheld console, a game of your choice, and an accessory (including a carry case) for just £249.99 from the official Nintendo UK store. Better yet, we've noticed Nintendo is throwing in a free 12-month subscription to the Switch's Online membership to the basket once you get to the checkout.

Because Switch games tend to hover around the £40-£50 mark, you're essentially getting that accessory for free and the free Nintendo Switch Online sub would usually cost £19.99. Considering how rarely we see a discount from Nintendo directly, this is great value for money. It's certainly one of the cheaper deals we're likely to see before Christmas.

More discounts (Image credit: Future) Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Catalogue

Besides being a handy gift guide for the Christmas period, this booklet is free and will get you 10% off official Nintendo store purchases.

Fortunately enough, this cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal is available in all available console colours - Yellow, Grey, Turquoise, and the limited Zacian and Zamazenta Edition to tie in with the new Pokemon releases. In terms of the other goodies that are on offer, it's a grab bag of the best Nintendo Switch games from the past few years; your options range from Pokemon Sword and Shield to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , not to mention favourites like the new Luigi's Mansion 3 . Meanwhile, the accessories that are available include carry cases and Mario-themed analogue stick caps.

If you're willing to wait just a little longer, there's also a chance for you to get a further 10% off this cheap Nintendo Switch deal (or anything else on the Nintendo store, for that matter). All you need to do is grab a FREE Nintendo catalogue and use the unique code on the back to grab that saving. That'll take the price down a further £24.99 in this case, making it one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles available right about now.

To get your code, all you need to do is head to the Nintendo UK store here , add the catalogue to your basket, click 'View Basket', and enter the code NINCAT in the promotional box beneath the Basket Subtotal section. It'll then reach you in two to three days. Alternatively, you can order it for free direct from us by heading to our page on the Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Catalogue via GamesRadar . Simply follow the instructions, receive your catalogue in two to three days (although the site warns that a wait of up to 14 days is possible), and use the code on the back on your item of choice. Because we don't know how long these console bundles will last, it may be worth saving that 10% reduction for any games or accessories you want further down the road.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal