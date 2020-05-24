These are the next two unlikely games John Wick creator Derek Kolstad wants to bring to our TVs

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has revealed that the next couple of games he'd like to see get the game-to-TV treatment are My Friend Pedro and Bendy and the Ink Machine.

"I'm going out with a pitch for a television series based on the My Friend Pedro video game, as well as for Bendy and the Ink Machine," Kolstad recently told Comicbook . "It's funny, the reason I'm answering it this way – literally – I have these Post-It notes on my computer of: 'This is what I'm working on today'."

"To be honest, I love it all," Kolstad added. "Those are at the forefront, but at any given moment, people are jumping on the horn and we're talking The Janson Directive or we're talking Death Machine, we're talking actors with IP, sound men.

"I got to tell you, man, I'm still a little kid at this and I fucking love it. If I can emulate and replicate any success I've had with John Wick elsewhere, I'm going to be that 11-year-old that snuck into an R-rated movie, giggling."

For those uninitiated, My Friend Pedro is a shoot-em-up in which you go on a murderous rampage at the behest of a talking banana. Bendy and the Ink Machine, conversely, is an unsettling horror in which you play an animator trapped with his own terrifying creations in a 40s Disney-esque studio. Both sound like they'll come with their own, er, SFX challenges...

As for what Kolstad is up to now?

"Well, I am doing A Company Man for David Leitch. I'm doing A Map From Nowhere for Chad Stahelski over at New Line. Both of them are remakes of movies that I fucking love. I've got A Darker Shade Of Magic, over at Sony, which has been a joy, with Victoria Schwab."

Sadly, we didn't get an update on the Just Cause movie that's also being penned by Kolstad , and while getting him to write the script is one hell of a catch for the minds behind the Just Cause movie, there's no further word on whether or not Jason Momoa is still going to be playing Rico Rodriguez , either, even though that was announced two years ago in 2017.