There's Streets of Rage 4 DLC on the way, but there's no confirmed release date yet

Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu has confirmed there's Streets of Rage 4 DLC on the way, but as yet, it's unable to confirm when we'll be able to play it.

"YES, we will [add new content] but there is no ETA," the developer said, responding to a self-asked question on the official Twitter account. "You guys are awesome and deserve the best so give us time to do things right."

After nearly 26 years of waiting, Sega finally released Streets of Rage 4 in April 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It was also available on Xbox Game Pa s s from launch day, too.

The long-awaited sequel brought back Battle Mode, a "legacy experience" from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. As Rachel explained at the time of release, Battle Mode is a multi-level gauntlet in versus or team mode which moves the game closer towards a competitive fighting title rather than your typical brawler. Battle Mode will see you test your skills against up to three friends across several memorable levels that have that classic Streets of Rage flair.

"Streets of Rage 4 feels like a Streets of Rage game thanks to the animation style and sound effects that reference the old school game while modernizing it slightly for today's audience," Rachel said. "It's retro, but it's a cool retro."