There'll be no in-person Fortnite events in 2021, confirms Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that there will be no in-person Fortnite events in 2021, including competitive events like the Fortnite World Cup.

While Epic was clear that any physical events were indefinitely postponed, the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), however, will continue throughout 2021 and Epic was looking to put together a schedule "featuring more weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups throughout the year".

"Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff," Epic Games explained in a statement posted by the Fortnite team (thanks, PC Gamer ).

"With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup. We will continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future."

If you thought Fortnite's popularity was waning, think again. The Fornite Galactus event earlier this week reportedly sported an astonishing 15.3 million concurrent players .

According to the official Fortnite account, it's the biggest live event the game has ever had, with 15.3 million players joining forces to fight Galactus in-game, and 3.4 million people watching on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. Twitch also hit a peak of 1.5 million viewers in the Fortnite category before the site went down for a short time.