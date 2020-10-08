The Xbox’s Series X’s retail packaging has been spotted in the wild

Retail packaging for the Xbox Series X has been spotted in the wild for the very first time.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Best Buy's gaming editor in Canada. Jon Scarr appears to have got his hands on a retail box for the Xbox Series X a little ahead of schedule, likely due to his position in Best Buy.

Isn't this retail box of Xbox Series X gorgeous? 💚😍🎮 pic.twitter.com/i962gh531aOctober 8, 2020

This isn't the first time we've actually seen the retail packaging for the Xbox Series X, mind you. Microsoft revealed the retail boxes for both the Series X and the Xbox Series S last month in September, but it's fair to say that we didn't really have a solid idea of just how big their respective boxes would be in real life.

We'd definitely expect the Xbox Series X's retail packaging to be quite a bit bigger than that of the Xbox Series S. The latter console is obviously smaller than the former, but Microsoft also revealed last month that the Xbox Series S is less than half the total weight of the more powerful Xbox Series X.

We've already got our hands on the Xbox Series X, ahead of its global launch on November 10. Writing about the Series X's quick resume feature just a few days ago, Josh honed in on the fact that it's a system built for the perpetually indecisive, letting you hop between games in seconds. Later writing about the Series X's redesigned controller, Josh notes that it's familiar, comfortable, and very smartly revised. Be sure to check out our guide to the Xbox Series X in detail.

There's now right around a month until the Xbox Series X finally launches around the world. If you've yet to reserve your version of Microsoft's more powerful next-gen console, head over to our Xbox Series X pre-orders page for more.

Alternatively, for a full look at all the games you can expect to be playing next month on launch day, check out our complete Xbox Series X launch games guide.