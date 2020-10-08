Xbox Series X In Detail – The definitive guide to Microsoft's next generation console

The next generation of console gaming begins on November 10, 2020. That's the day the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are due to launch globally. It's the next stage in Microsoft's ambitious strategy to regain consumer confidence, and reclaim the market share ceded by Xbox One to Sony's PS4 in the previous cycle. We are now in a position to look at the Xbox Series X in detail, to better understand the system that's being billed as Microsoft's fastest and most capable console ever – a powerhouse that could drive real change in the ways that we play.

GamesRadar+ will be exploring the Xbox Series X in detail on the road to its release. Across the coming weeks, we will be putting our hands on the hardware and running the next-generation system architecture through its paces. We'll be looking at the industrial design of the console and controller; exploring Microsoft's enhanced backwards compatibility initiative, and assessing the place the Xbox Series X holds in the broader Xbox ecosystem.

Microsoft has been eager to prove that compatibility and accessibility will be just as integral to the next-generation of gaming as power, speed, and fidelity. As we look at the Xbox Series X in detail, GamesRadar+ will be exploring just how true that is. Below, you'll find our Xbox Series X hands-on impressions, original reporting, and key information covering everything you should need to know about the upcoming console. We'll update this hub regularly on the road to release, so remember to bookmark it and check in regularly for new information.

Xbox Series X hands-on

(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)

GamesRadar+ has its hands on an Xbox Series X. While there are some restrictions on what we are able to talk about ahead of launch, we will covering the Xbox Series X in detail as much as we are able to. Below, you'll find our of in-depth and extensive coverage, touching on everything from hardware impressions to the way that games will play in the next-generation.

Xbox Series X design impressions

(Image credit: Future)

The Xbox Series X design looks far better in person than it does in pictures. That is our initial impression of the hardware, having spent a week with it towering over everything else in the living room. You can find all of our thoughts on the industrial design by clicking on the link to read our Xbox Series X design impressions.

Xbox Series X Quick Resume impressions

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Quick Resume removes downtime and emphasizes playtime. That's the verdict on one of the Xbox Series X's most promising features; it feels purpose built for the perpetually indecisive, particularly in the age of Xbox Game Pass. Read our full Xbox Series X Quick Resume impressions here.

Xbox Series X controller impressions

(Image credit: Future)

The Xbox Series X controller is familiar, comfortable, and a smart revision on the peripherals that have come before it. Following our time with the new controller, we believe that Microsoft has learned the right lessons from the Xbox Series Elite 2. Click here to read our full Xbox Series X controller design impressions.

Xbox Series X at a glance

(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)

Strapped for time, but still eager to learn everything that you can about Microsoft's next-generation plans? Below you'll find our articles that detail the key Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S information at a glance, including news stories on price and availability, features delving into the specs and hardware, as well as other integral details on the consoles that are set to launch on November 10, 2020.

Everything you need to know about Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Looking to learn everything there is about Microsoft's brand new console, the Xbox Series X? If you click that link you will find a broad overview of everything we know so far about the Xbox Series X, from its release date to the system's specs, games, loading times, the new controller, its price, and plenty more.

How big is Xbox Series X?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X might be the most powerful console Microsoft has ever released, but it's also its biggest. Just how big is the Xbox Series X? We have detailed the dimensions of the upcoming console to help you get a better sense of how hefty this thing is, which is essential reading if you plan on upgrading your media unit.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X isn't the only console coming this November. Microsoft also has the Xbox Series S, a smaller and more affordable next-gen console designed to bridge the generation gap. In the Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S feature, we explore the key differences between the two systems.

Xbox Game Studios breakdown

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Following the acquisition of Bethesda, we decided it would be a good idea to breakdown the long list of developers crowding under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. It's but a small window into all of the first-party games coming out of Xbox Game Studios from Microsoft in the near future for Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X games

(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)

With Halo Infinite delayed out of the launch window, you'd be right to wonder what you'll be playing on your Xbox Series X come November 10. Microsoft has unveiled a somewhat untraditional day one experience, focused on backwards compatibility and next-gen releases from third-party publishers to get it through to next year. That said, there's still plenty to play, as you'll see in our feature articles below.

Xbox Series X launch games

(Image credit: Codemasters)

Planning to buy an Xbox Series X this November but don't know what games to buy? Don't worry, we've catalogued the library of games set to launch alongside the console on November 10, 2020. So if you're interested in learning more, be sure to click the link and learn about the Xbox Series X launch games.

Xbox launch lineups compared

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How does the Xbox Series X launch lineup compare to Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox? You can learn a lot by looking back at four generations of Xbox, and this feature compares and contrasts the games that were there with each of Microsoft's consoles on day one in North America.

Xbox Series X upgrade games

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

While the launch lineup might look a little slim, there's still plenty you'll be able to play on your new console thanks to backwards compatibility. Some Xbox One games are going to offer free next-gen enhancements, pushing the performance and fidelity of existing titles. Here's all of the confirmed Xbox Series X upgrade games.

Xbox Series X Smart Delivery games

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft has launched an initiative called 'Smart Delivery', which is designed to ensure that you always have instant access to the best version of a game, regardless of whether you're playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. Here's all of the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery games confirmed so far.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

(Image credit: Rare)

There's more to Xbox Series X than November 10, 2020. There's already a slew of exciting first- and third-party games announced for 2021 and beyond, and we have pulled them all together in one list. So here's all of the upcoming Xbox Series X games confirmed so far, as well as a few that have been heavily rumored.

Xbox Series X pre-orders

(Image credit: Future / Microsoft)

With the Xbox Series X release date just weeks away, is it too late to get hold of a new console for the holidays? Sadly, it's looking that way, but that doesn't mean that all hope is lost. Microsoft has been intermittently releasing new stock to retailers across various regions, so be sure to keep checking in with our pre-order pages to see if the Xbox Series X is available.

Xbox Series X pre-orders

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Wondering whether you can still get your hands on an Xbox Series X in time for the November 10, 2020, release date? While stores have sold through their initial allocation of units, Microsoft has inferred that more consoles will be made available ahead of launch. That's why we are tracking all Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Xbox Series X price

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It was a closely guarded secret for years, but Microsoft has finally gone ahead and revealed the Xbox Series X price. Click the link to find out how much the Xbox Series X will set you back in your region, and we are also tracking any Xbox Series X bundles that stores may be running on the road to the release date.

Xbox All Access

(Image credit: Microsoft)

What is Xbox All Access? It's a question many of you are asking, so we've put together this comprehensive explainer on Microsoft's subscription plan for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you are interested in picking up a console this year, but are worried about getting the funds together, Xbox All Access could work for you.

GamesRadar+ is exploring the Xbox Series X in detail. Be sure to look out for the 'Xbox Series X' banner on site to find articles that are a part of this series, and be sure to continue to check back every day for more analysis, news, features, and impressions of Microsoft's next generation console.