More than a year later and several months after its initial target, Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has wrapped filming.

The news was revealed by series hair and makeup artist Jacqueline Rathore on Instagram. Rathore's story feed from Wednesday includes a post that reads: "We are wrapped on Witcher 2!! Only a takeaway menu left on the board."

Said takeaway menu, which is bare save for a bunch of pins and a restaurant menu, is the background image. Rathore followed up with a slight technicality, clarifying that production officially wraps Thursday, April 1, but it sounds like the vast majority of production is complete.

Production on The Witcher season 2 kicked off in February 2020, just before the seriousness of the then-emerging coronavirus pandemic came into focus. Filming was initially set to wrap in August, but a batch of positive COVID-19 tests and an accident involving Geralt actor Henry Cavill, not to mention the general constraints of the pandemic, delayed things a bit.

We still don't have a release date for The Witcher season 2, but today's news is a good sign that it's still on track to meet the 2021 release window. Creator Lauren S. Hissrich reaffirmed the release window last year in a Reddit AMA, but we haven't heard an update on the matter since, which is always a bit nerve-wracking these days when delays are so common.

We don't have an abundance of clues as to the second season's plot, but these behind-the-scenes shots from The Witcher 2 suggest the Wild Hunt may be on.