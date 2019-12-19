Henry Cavill reveals whether The Witcher will stop him playing Superman in future movies

While Henry Cavill is playing a superhero-of-sorts as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix series, his status as Superman in the DC Universe is still up in the air. Pun absolutely intended. During a recent roundtable, at which GamesRadar+ was present, Cavill offered a message of hope for those who want to see him don the spandex once more.

When questioned about whether he could fit The Witcher and any possible DC movie production in his schedule, Cavill teased, “You’ve got to keep in mind that regardless of what movies I’ll be doing over the next few years, you can fit two projects into one year.”

So, can we expect a new Superman movie with Cavill front and centre? The Man of Steel actor was asked if there was still "hope" for a comeback. His reply: “I mean, that’s what [the S] stands for, right?”

Cavill has recently spoken of his desire to return as the Man of Steel, telling Men’s Health, “There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

With a Superman movie reportedly in the works for 2023, it might be some time yet until we see Superman – whether it’s Henry Cavill or another actor – bound back into cinemas. But it’s clear that Cavill isn’t intent on giving up his cape without a fight.