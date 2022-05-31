The Witcher 3 stars will host the Future Games Show Powered by Mana

The Witcher 3 stars Doug Cockle and Denise Gough will host this year's Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

The pair, best known as destined lovers Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg in CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will be guiding viewers through this year's summer show, which is set to take place on June 11 at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST.

Doug and Denise will be showing off more than 40 upcoming games in the next Future Games Show, releasing across all major platforms, including games from the likes of Team 17 and Amanita Design. All in all, you'll get to check out seven world premiers, more than two dozen exclusive trailers, and the return of the show's Virtual Show Floor, offering playable demos for some of the most exciting games set to launch this year.

Doug, who has lent his vocal talents to a number of other games via Witcher-themed crossovers in the case of titles like Soul Caliber 6 and Monster Hunter World and in entirely new roles in games including Smite and former Future Games Show attendee Tails of Iron, says “the Future Games Show is the place to come if you want to find out what to play this year. Denise and I will take you on a journey through a hand-picked selection of the most interesting titles chosen by our friends at GamesRadar+. Don’t miss it.”

Doug Cockle voices Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher trilogy, and will host the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

For more information about what to expect, make sure to follow the Future Games Show Twitter account (opens in new tab), where a new partner will be revealed every day in the run up to the show.