The Walking Dead's tenth season will return on February 28

The Walking Dead is on the way back. The iconic series is officially set to return on February 28, as per a tweet from the show's official account.

The announcement came coupled with a video from a virtual, socially distanced live read from an upcoming episode. The read was set to be from an upcoming episode of the show entitled "One More" and featured several of the cast members doing a read through of their lines from the new season. Robert Patrick, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand were all present for the read to give fans an inside look into the production process and a preview of what was to come with the new season.

"There’s still goodness in this world, you just have to look for it..." Don’t miss the return of #TWD on February 28th.Watch the full clip here: https://t.co/PaEUowdiig pic.twitter.com/pu9vn7tID3November 19, 2020

The preview of the read was available in a shortened clip on Twitter, with an extended version available on the show's official YouTube channel. This marks the continuation of the tenth season of the show, based on a series of comic books of the same name. The season's original finale was set for April 2020, but faced an initial delay due to the COVID pandemic. The finale aired instead in October, with six additional episodes added to the season that are slated to air in 2021. With this announcement, the rest of the season has an official return date.

Season 10 is adapted from issues 145 through 173 of the original comic book series. The season has been focused on the characters preparing for war against the Whisperers. Loyal viewers can look forward to the series returning on February 28.

