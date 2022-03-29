Oops! The Walking Dead's latest episode has a Game of Thrones coffee cup-style mistake

Negan is phoning it in

The Walking Dead
We all remember Game of Thrones’ infamous coffee cup mistake. In its final season, Daenerys was accompanied by a seriously out-of-place Starbucks and a pop culture legend was born. Not to be outdone, The Walking Dead has its own endgame slip-up – courtesy of a scene involving Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 features a tension-filled standoff between the former leader of the Saviors and Glenn and Maggie’s son, Herschel.

Herschel pulls a gun on Negan and, as he begins to slowly retreat and sit down, you can see a suspiciously phone-shaped object that has seemingly slipped out the back of his pocket.

"There have been a few instances in the show where you can see it in his pocket in scenes," one viewer said – perhaps referencing a moment in The Walking Dead’s seventh season where you can clearly see the outlet of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s phone in his pocket (H/T ComicBook.com). Others also debated whether an iPhone (or similar) could exist in The Walking Dead’s universe. Aaron, after all, has an older model iPhone seen in previous seasons – but this looks far newer.

If Negan has been using his phone, he’ll know that he and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are set to have a post-season 11 future in Walking Dead spin-off Isle of the Dead. That joins the current slate of spin-offs, including a Carol and Daryl series, plus an anthology entitled ‘Tales of the Walking Dead.’

For more on The Walking Dead’s future plans, check out The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule.

