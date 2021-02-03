The Suicide Squad synopsis lays out the next mission for Harley Quinn and company

The Suicide Squad is heading back out into the field. Of course, things are a little different this time: James Gunn, not David Ayer, is directing, and the motley crew of mercenaries and ne’er-do-wells from the original movie has changed somewhat.

The likes of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and John Cena’s Peacemaker will be joining OG Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) for a mission of national importance under the guidance of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)

A recent HBO Max trailer may have revealed more footage, but the newly-released Suicide Squad synopsis has laid out what to expect, including a pleasant change of scenery for the villains and a lineup reveal.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A," the synopsis begins, via Collider. "Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

"Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

Heavily-armed supervillains? Check. A Battle Royale-style island setup? Check. The potential for double and triple crosses? Check, check, check. The Suicide Squad is shaping up nicely with an intriguing premise mixed with James Gunn’s inimitable brand of clever, cool, superhero shenanigans.

The Suicide Squad is set for theaters and HBO Max on August 6. In the meantime, check out what’s currently new on HBO Max.