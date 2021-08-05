The Suicide Squad has a Guardians of the Galaxy cameo no one's spotted yet, James Gunn says

The Suicide Squad has a Guardians of the Galaxy cameo that's flown under the radar, according to director James Gunn.

"People know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn't do it, so he didn't. But other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet, and I'm so surprised by... I've gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I just am astounded," Gunn told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Bautista ended up choosing a starring role in Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's latest zombie movie, over a part in The Suicide Squad. "I was all up for it, and then I got Army of the Dead, which was not only a lead role for me, but also I really wanted to work with Zack Snyder. I've been wanting to work with him for years," the actor explained earlier this year.

The Suicide Squad has a massive cast, which includes Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn. We won't spoil the cameo James Gunn is talking about here, but we'll give you a hint: keep your eyes peeled during the scene that sees the Squad hang out in a bar for a little while.

Gunn's take on Task Force X has arrived to US theaters and HBO Max, and is also currently in UK cinemas. If you're in the mood to catch up on the DCEU, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals right here.