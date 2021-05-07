Dave Bautista reveals why he chose Army of the Dead over The Suicide Squad

Dave Bautista has revealed why he chose a starring role in Army of the Dead over a part in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. A scheduling conflict meant he had to pick just one project.

The actor explained to Digital Spy that Gunn had written him a role in The Suicide Squad, but Netflix's zombie flick held more appeal: "I was all up for it, and then I got Army of the Dead, which was not only a lead role for me, but also I really wanted to work with Zack Snyder. I've been wanting to work with him for years."

Gunn and Bautista have previously collaborated on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Bautista playing Drax – a role he will reprise in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The Suicide Squad is set for release this August 6, and is a soft-reboot/sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. It has a massive cast, featuring the likes of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker (who is getting his own spinoff).

Meanwhile, Army of the Dead is Snyder's first post-Zack Snyder's Justice League release, and is arriving to Netflix this May. Bautista plays central character Scott Ward.

"I had The Suicide Squad where I got to work with my boy again, even though it's a smaller role, and then I had Army of the Dead on which I get to work with Zack, I get to build a relationship with Netflix, I get a lead role in a great film – and I get paid a lot more money," Bautista continued. He explained he informed Gunn of his decision, who reacted positively: "He said, 'I completely get it. I'm proud of you that you're even in this position. I'm proud that I had something to do with you being in this position where you have to make these hard decisions.'"

Army of the Dead arrives to Netflix on May 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies.