The Sims 4 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with new items and now I want elote

The Sims 4 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a host of gorgeous new build items, Create-A-Sim objects, and more.

In a collaboration with SOMOS EA, an employee resource group centered on advancing EA's diversity via inclusivity with Hispanic/Latinx employees, there's a ton of new stuff to enjoy this month in The Sims 4. As revealed in a recent blog post , the SOMOS EA team brainstormed a ton of new ideas to bring a bunch of free items to The Sims 4.

Some of the Create-A-Sim items were designed by famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, who is also working on FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21. Here's what you can expect with the free Hispanic Heritage Month update.

Chiminea (grill)

New grilled foods: asado, grilled plantains, churrasco, pinchos, choripan, chimis, chimichurri skewers, elotes, pollo a la brasa

Outdoor decor: pottery, arbor, filetado-inspired sign/painting for backyard, kitchen, or restaurant use

Painted dining set: colorful tangible and chairs

Clothing: Panama hat, huipil, guayabera, and new items designed by famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon

The official blog post also gives you an IRL recipe for chimis, a Dominican burger served on pan de agua with ground beef or pork, cabbage, mayo, and ketchup. Head here for the recipe and the subsequent hunger pangs.

As we recently reported , The Sims 4 will be addressing its skin tone issue in December, with a massive update that will introduce 100 new tones and a slider to fine-tune each one. The game will also add and adjust several hairstyles and add makeup sliders so that all of the beauty options better suit myriad skin tones. This, plus the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, is a great example of how a game with such a diverse audience can better promote inclusivity.

Now excuse me, I need to go make elotes.