The Rock says he is bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has said that he is working on bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen" in a new movie.

In an interview with Men’s Journal , Johnson was asked if he had any plans to bring video game characters to the big screen, to which he replied: "I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year." Before adding that: "We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years."

Johnson explained how he plans to "do right by our gamer friends'' but that "really we’re just going to make a great movie." In terms of what game the actor is talking about, there's a whole bunch of possibilities. However, if you’re wondering what kind of games The Rock enjoys in his downtime, elsewhere in the interview he confirmed that he's "always been a big Madden fan."

When he’s not working on an upcoming video game movie, Dwayne Johnson is keeping busy with a number of acting projects. The star recently finished filming the upcoming DC film Black Adam in which the ex-WWE wrestler plays the titular role. We got our first look at Johnson in the Black Adam costume on the cover of Total Film magazine last month - which Johnson says he hated at first until they removed the costume’s padding .

DC projects aside, Dwayne Johnson will also be returning to not one but two of the films he starred in during 2021 including a Jungle Cruise 2 sequel alongside co-star Emily Blunt and not one, but two Red Notice sequels alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.