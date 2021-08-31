Jungle Cruise 2 reportedly in the works with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise 2 is officially a go at Disney, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt returning to star in the sequel.

According to a report from THR, Jungle Cruise has raked in a whopping $100 million since its theatrical premiere last month, so it's no surprise to hear Disney is keen on making a sequel. Returning alongside Johnson and Blunt are director Jaume Collet-Serra and screenwriter Michael Green, as well as a number of producers.

Jungle Cruise is a movie adaptation of the popular theme park ride at Disneyland and Disney World, and it sounds like a roller coaster in our review of the fantasy adventure flick. "Raging rapids. Zombie Conquistadors. CG animals and a German U-boat. Oh, and let’s not forget Paul Giamatti with a ripe Italian accent. There’s a lot to take in on Disney’s Jungle Cruise – so much so, in fact, you may need to have a quiet lie-down afterwards," reads a portion of the 3/5-star review.

Jungle Cruise 2 plot details are still being kept under wraps, but with returning talent behind-the-scenes and leading the cast, it probably won't diverge terribly from the busy, action-packed tone in the first movie. Who knows though? Maybe Blunt's character Lily Houghton will retire into the hills of New Hampshire to run a botany-themed bed and breakfast, and we'll get a chilled-out black-and-white indie sequel (kidding, please don't expect that).

Jungle Cruise is probably nearing the end of its theatrical run, but you can still catch it on Disney Plus via Premier Access. For more to watch from the comfort of home, check out the best movies on Disney Plus right now.