The original Nathan Drake doesn't think Mark Wahlberg should play Sully in the Uncharted movie

Nolan North has revealed that he doesn't see Mark Wahlberg being a good fit for Sully in the Uncharted movie.

North, a.k.a. the voice of Nathan Drake himself, made the comment in a recent episode of his YouTube series Retro Replay (seen below) that he's far more excited about the recently announced Last of Us HBO series.

“I think the fact that they’re gonna make [The Last of Us] a series is way better than making a movie out of anything," said North. "I think having the guy who did Chernobyl is the frigging elephant in the room that you need to get things done. I’m more excited about that – I gotta be honest – than I am about an Uncharted movie. I love Mark Wahlberg but I don’t see him as Sully. I just don’t see that as Sully.”

Ouch. Sorry Marky Mark fans, but North reckons he's a poor fit for Drake's father figure, who - admittedly - is far older in the Uncharted games than Wahlberg currently is, who was originally tapped to play the main man himself before the movie entered production hell.

Troy Baker, who played Sam in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, echoed Nolan's sentiments, and went even further by adding, “I don’t see [the Uncharted movie] happening at all.”

Despite being one of the many movies and TV shows delayed by coronavirus, the Uncharted movie is still in production, with Tom Holland set to play a younger version of Naughty Dog's charismatic treasure hunter alongside Mark Wahlberg as his ladykiller mentor Sully and Antonio Banderas in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Judging by their conversation, it sounds like fan concerns about the movie are shared by the original cast, putting plenty of pressure on newly recruited director Ruben Fleischer. Here's hoping he can produce something a little better than 2018's Venom...

