The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct The Woman King starring Viola Davis

The Old Guard’ s director Gina Prince-Bythewood has found her next project. The director will helm TriStar Pictures’ historical epic The Woman King which is set to star Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, Variety reports.

The Woman King is inspired by real events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful 18th-century African state. Following Viola Davis’ Nanisca, general of an all-women military unit, the movie will focus on her relationship with her daughter Nawi. Together they fought the French and neighbouring tribes who enslaved their people and threatened their way of life.

“We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world," said the film's producers Davis and Julias Tennon of JuVee Productions. "It’s time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hands, it will be a game-changer. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy.”

Most recently, Prince-Bythewood directed Netflix action-drama The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne. Based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard has already got fans asking for a sequel. The director didn't confirm that one is happening but told GamesRadar+ "it'll be based on the graphic novel" if it does. If fans have anything to do with it, Prince-Bythewood might have just found her next next project.

Check out more of the best upcoming movies of 2020 and beyond.