The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron and director Gina Prince-Bythewood talk about what comes next

The Old Guard has arrived, with every superhero fan devouring the new Netflix movie. The question on everyone's mind, though, is 'Will there be a sequel?'

GamesRadar+ and our sister publication Total Film sat down with the cast and director to quiz them about The Old Guard 2 and whether we can expect a return – and what that return may look like. While there's no official confirmation as-yet that Charlize Theron's immortal hero will return, the general consensus is that she will be back with her almost ever-lasting crew – as long as Netflix wants them back.

“We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us,” Theron tells Total Film. The actress was instead more forthcoming about a different pulse-quickening sequel in development at Netflix: Atomic Blonde 2. “We took [AB2] to them and Scott Stuber [Head of Original Films at Netflix] was really interested in it. We talked to him about it extensively, and we’re in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn’t really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there’s a lot of potential there. The bar’s pretty high, but we’re excited about it.”

GamesRadar+ also caught up with actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, and Marwan Kenzari, who all appear in the movie, and who all spoke excitedly about wanting to return for a sequel – even if one of their returns may be a little difficult following their demise. However, director Gina Prince-Bythewood is a little more forthcoming about The Old Guard 2, even hinting at what we can expect following that quasi-post credits scene.

Warning: Spoilers for The Old Guard ahead!

"It'll be based on the graphic novel," she tells GamesRadar+ of the sequel. "In terms of what Greg has written, Quynh [the immortal hero who was trapped at the bottom of the ocean] has reared her head [as seen in the movie's last scene], and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."

So, Theron's Andy versus Veronica Ngo's Quynh and a bunch of other villains? Sounds like a recipe for an action-packed sequel.