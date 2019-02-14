The new Hellboy trailer will be "SO much better" according to the creator - here's when to expect it

You only get one chance to make a first impression. Just look at the reactions to the first trailer for the rebooted Hellboy movie, starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the titular demon. Many felt it was out-of-whack with expectations, anticipating something more in line with the Guillermo del Toro films. But we can calm our fears next time – because a new Hellboy trailer is coming very soon and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola says it will be “SO much better.”

Mignola, who both wrote the original Hellboy comic run, as well as designing Hell’s least favourite demon, took to Twitter (H/T CBR) to say: “The new Hellboy trailer is coming next week. This one is SO much better.” And, yes, those caps were his, seemingly wary of the negative reaction the first trailer received.

Mike Mignola posted this then immediately Deleted it. New Hellboy trailer next week folks ! Whoop Whoop ! I’m so Excited #Hellboy #BPRD pic.twitter.com/Y3mCmYEPWSFebruary 13, 2019

Except there’s one problem. Mignola then deleted his tweet. He might have received a telling off about spilling the beans about the Hellboy trailer release date. Or his thoughts maybe didn’t quite toe the company line when it comes to being all positive, all the time. That much isn’t clear. What is certain, though, if we take Mignola at his word, is that the next Hellboy trailer is coming the week commencing February 18.

The first trailer arrived on December 19, which was a Wednesday. However, we don’t have any clear idea as to what day it’ll drop, just that it’s (probably) coming next week. So, be sure to turn notifications on for the official Hellboy Twitter account. Here’s hoping Mignola is good on his word – and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of vibe Hellboy takes this time around.

Here's all of the upcoming movies you need to know about coming your way in 2019.