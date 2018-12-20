"They should’ve kept Ron Perlman" – Not everyone is happy with the new Hellboy trailer

How about that new Hellboy trailer, then? For many, it confused and amused in equal parts, but the underlying feeling is that we could’ve got something a little more… Hellboy-ish. Having said that, the people of Twitter have united over a couple of creative choices, with David Harbour’s portrayal as the world-ending demon getting some love. Are you ready to dive into the depths of the internet? Here are some of the best Hellboy trailer reactions…

How's Harbour as Hellboy?

Despite the Ron Perlman-sized elephant in the room (we’ll get to that in a moment), Stranger Things’ David Harbour’s performance has got a mixed reaction. Some people liked the humour and will, frankly, watch anything Detective Hopper is in, while others felt that he’s caked in too much prosthetics.

watching the new hellboy for david harbour only pic.twitter.com/rSQbR6S5Sl20 December 2018

There is just something so weird & jarring about the designs of #Hellboy from the original & reboot. Putting Harbour’s under all that crap is terrible. Del Toro understood not to have Perlman’s face under mountains of crap & just paint his face red pic.twitter.com/4ph6fgzh4I20 December 2018

Honestly didn't think this was great. Not awful but i really, really liked the @perlmutations version. His Hellboy seemed quirky and different. So far, this Harbour's seems like a generic action hero. Like Solo seemed in his film this year #Hellboy https://t.co/g0rSP83Tet20 December 2018

The comedy is all wrong in it, the actor playing Hellboy is just not right and the CGI won't save it. #whenwillhollywoodlearn20 December 2018

Clutching at Perlmans

I get it. It can be hard to say goodbye to such a beloved character, especially one played as expertly as Ron Perlman did in the first two Hellboy movies. But the choice of a reboot gives the series a fresh start. Still, everyone is still pining for Perlman.

Man, I’m curious about the new Hellboy movie but like, Idk about anyone other than Ron Perlman doing it though. He was just so perfect for it to me that’s it’s jarring to see another actor in those shoes. But we’ll see, if it means I get more Hellboy I’ll stay optimistic.20 December 2018

Eh. Hellboy looks aight but they should’ve kept Ron perlman bc he didn’t need all that extra makeup and he was naturally intimidating & funny.... on second thought, they just should’ve left the shit alone if they weren’t gonna use the og cast. 😒20 December 2018

#Hellboy trailer looks... okay. Not the best looking trailer for a movie coming out in 2019. I watched the first Ron Perlman one a bit ago and still think they should’ve kept him.19 December 2018

DaVid HaRbOUr LoOks BeTTEr aS HeLLbOy thAn PErlMaN EvEr dID pic.twitter.com/adomySpVWd19 December 2018

A comedy of errors

Now, about that tone. If you were expecting a darker, grittier Hellboy on par with Guillermo del Toro’s efforts then you may be surprised to see it go in a completely lighter direction. The comparisons to Deadpool and Thor: Ragnarok aren’t too far off the mark, all told. If that’s your bag: cool. For many, though, they can’t shake the feeling that it’s going to be more goofy than great.

Ugh ffs...just saw the #Hellboy trailer. What a grossly unfunny, badly acted, cheap looking piece of shit! Piss off with the reboots unless you've got some goddamn talent. 😠20 December 2018

@RyanJerve The new Hellboy reboot looks like a goofy action comedy, which I’m actually kind if excited for. I liked the original GDT version but it was pretty dark and heavy, tonally20 December 2018

#hellboy looks awful , makeup , effects , the comedy element and the fact it’s in Britain make me really not want to watch it , i thought it was gonna be darker it couldn’t be less darker if it tried20 December 2018

This is sooooo bad. This looks like a cheesy B-movie thats desperate to capture that deadpool/Ragnarok tone of action and comedy. Hellboy is not that. Whoever greenlit this take on hellboy gonna lose a whole lot of money. #hellboy #nope20 December 2018

Is that... Big Mo?

Here’s a niche one for all the Brits out there. No, you’re not going crazy, that is soap legend Laila Morse (AKA Big Mo from EastEnders) shooting up a fish and chip shop in what might be the most British thing ever committed to film. It’s got a few soap addicts wanting day one tickets – which is something I never thought I’d see.

Big Mo is in the new Hellboy movie, wielding a semi-automatic pic.twitter.com/fi29mPRVOb19 December 2018

Me (sobbing): please God, just give me a sign that I should keep going through this awful, worthless existence, any signTwitter: Big Mo off Eastenders is in the Hellboy reboot19 December 2018

Until today I was completely against the idea of a #Hellboy reboot because I’m faithful to Perlman but apparently Big Mo off #EastEnders is in it so I’m somewhat inclined to give it an inch 😂 pic.twitter.com/8r2wntXDEF20 December 2018

Me when i saw Big Mo in the HELLBOY trailer.. 😆 pic.twitter.com/qA9iuRLarN19 December 2018

Everyone (not so secretly) wants Hellboy 3

Ah. Here’s the big problem. I think, no matter how good or bad the Hellboy trailer is, the loyal fans of GDT’s series were always going to feel like they’ve been smacked in the face by the big red demon’s even bigger red fist. Hellboy 3 isn’t happening, guys. Time to get over it?

#OOC New Hellboy looks okay and all but it just makes me bummed that we’re not getting GDT’s Hellboy 3.20 December 2018

The new Hellboy trailer makes me want to rewatch the GDT Hellboy movies. Also pretty pissed we didn’t get a 3 with @perlmutations20 December 2018

Should've just let GDT make Hellboy 3 and be done with it..19 December 2018

Guillermo Del Toro: I would like to make Hellboy III, please.Hollywood: Nah, dude. Not profitable enough.GDT: Then I will make my own film about Abe Sapien's cock & balls. It will win awards & make America uncomfortably horny.*later*H: The fuck?GDT: Never doubt me.19 December 2018

