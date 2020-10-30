The Mandalorian season 2 will have Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Disney has accidentally confirmed

A Disney Plus Instagram account has officially confirmed Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2 , according to a now-deleted post.

(Image credit: Disney Plus Hostar Premium Instagram account)

The account ( @disneyplushotstarpremium ) is Disney Plus' Indian Instagram account - it's verified and everything. Last night a post went up giving fans an idea of what to expect in The Mandalorian season 2 by answering questions and offering up some trivia. One of the fan questions was, "What does Ahsoka Tano's live-action avatar look like?" The response read: "Rosario Dawson is set to play the famous Clone Wars Jedi."

The post has since been removed, which likely means the news about Dawson as Ahsoka wasn't meant to be confirmed yet - or, we're all wrong, and Dawson won't play Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan. As we previously reported , Rosario Dawson's casting was by Slash Film's Peter Sciretta back in March of this year, but Disney Plus, The Mandalorian team, and Dawson herself have yet to officially confirm it.

As GamesRadar's resident Ahsoka Tano stan, I'd say it's imperative that you tune into the upcoming season of The Mandalorian as the episodes debut, because I'm confident that Ahsoka Tano will make an appearance in some way, shape or form. Use our handy The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule to help you plan your day around your Mando viewing.

If you need a little context as to who Ahsoka Tano is, and the backstory to other confirmed Star Wars characters teaming up with Din Djarin this season, head to The Mandalorian season 2 Clone Wars Rebels episodes to watch .