The Mandalorian actor Katee Sackhoff teases story behind how Moff Gideon got the Darksaber from Bo-Katan

Bo-Katan Kryze finally made her long-awaited live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, played by Katee Sackhoff, who also voices the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. In the episode, it was revealed that Bo-Katan is on the hunt for Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and the Darksaber – which left us all wondering how Bo-Katan lost the ancestral weapon in the first place.

In Mandalorian culture, the Darksaber is viewed as a symbol of power: whoever owns the weapon is thought to be the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Bo-Katan was in possession of the Darksaber the last time we saw her in animated form, but now the villainous Gideon has it under his control. Sackhoff, talking to ET, revealed more about the situation.

“There are a lot of theories,” Sackhoff acknowledged, then added: “There is a story there and we will find out, but I would hate to ruin it for anyone.”

As for how she reacted to seeing the Darksaber in someone else’s hands, Sackhoff exclaimed: “I was like, screaming at the TV when I saw that. I was like, 'He doesn’t even look good holding it!'”

Sackhoff also talked a bit about Bo-Katan’s characterisation in The Mandalorian: “There is a little piece of Bo-Katan that I don’t think you see coming. She’s got something else going on in her mind, and…everything she does is purposeful, and I think that that is new for her. She’s grown into the role of a leader, and I think she finally believes that she is that leader, but there is an ego that comes with that with her, that may or may not work against her.”

But Sackhoff was tight-lipped on giving away anything else, and suggested that even she doesn’t know what happens next: “I want to know what happened with that Darksaber… I want to know if she’s going to get it back… We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Towards the end of the episode, Bo-Katan also introduced another fan favourite animated character: Ahsoka Tano. Sackhoff talked about how Bo-Katan and Ahsoka might interact if they met again in a future episode: “There’s a lot of history with those two…There’s a lot of camaraderie and respect but there’s also a lot of pain and distrust, so we’ll see.”

