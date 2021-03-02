The Mandalorian actor Katee Sackhoff addresses whether Bo-Katan is a hero or a villain

Star Wars has long been about clear polar opposites. Sith and Jedi. Scruffy smugglers and high royalty. Yoda and Yaddle. But, unlike most conflicts in a galaxy far, far away, the loose threads in The Mandalorian are colored in several shades of gray.

One of those is the fate of the Darksaber. For now, Din Djarin holds the legendary Mandalore weapon – but maybe not for long. One of those looking to claim it is Bo-Katan, and the actor behind the character, Katee Sackhoff, has reflected on Bo-Katan's ambiguous alignment in The Mandalorian season 2, and might have even teased a little on what we can expect from her in the show’s future.

Speaking to Polygon, Sackhoff hinted that Bo-Katan is a mystery whose motivations still need unraveling – potentially in The Mandalorian season 3. "You don’t really know what she’s thinking, or where she lands, or if you’re supposed to like her or trust her," Sackhoff said. Bo-Katan’s initial appearance laid out her motivations in claiming back the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, though his defeat at the hands of Mando has muddied the waters considerably.

So, hero or villain? And will Bo-Katan face off against Din in the future? For Sackoff, it’s not that simple – yet. "You don’t quite know if you’re supposed to root for her or not yet, and I love that. I love that gray area, because she’s not so black and white."

It seems, then, that Bo-Katan will be a wildcard to watch out for, whether that’s in The Mandalorian or in one of the several new Star Wars shows currently in the works for Disney Plus. At any rate, Mando should watch his back.

Next up on the Star Wars schedule is the animated series The Bad Batch on May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day). Find out what else is coming in a busy few years for the franchise with our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. Plus, make sure you've got a front-row seat with the latest Disney Plus deals.