The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake studio hiring for next project

The studio behind 2019’s The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake for the Nintendo Switch is now hiring for their next project.

According to a job listing on the studio’s official website , Grezzo is looking for a game programmer, effects designer, and UI designer to work on a secret project which has been described as “medieval” and “stylish” (thanks, Nintendo Everything ).

The programming job listing features the phrase “planning stage” meaning that whoever lands the job will not only create the code for the game but indicates that this project is in the earliest of stages.

As for the designer roles, their listings feature the phrase “elements of reality” meaning this game could have stylized visuals that are based on real life, something that could be be familiar to their remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

If you think about the Link’s Awakening remaster, one of the main things that had to be taken into account was that the original visuals had to be updated to modern standards. This is exactly what a UI designer/effects designer would do: rework the old user interface and visual effects to make the game look good on today's hardware.

To add even more fuel to the speculation fire, Grezzo has almost exclusively worked with Nintendo on titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords (DSiWare), The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, and even Luigi’s Mansion on 3DS. Take note that four out of five of those games are also revisions of older titles too.

Grezzo was also responsible for other games such as The Alliance Alive, Line Attack Heroes, and Arc of Alchemist, however, none of these games seem to feature any stylized realism or medieval themes as much as The Legend of Zelda does.

Taking into consideration that the studio is working towards a specific theme and that Nintendo recently supposedly trademarked the phrases “Phantom Hourglass” and “The Wind Waker” , this could mean that Grezzo may be working on more The Legend of Zelda remasters.

Due to the job listing suggesting that the project is in the early stages of production though, we doubt it will line up with Zelda's 35th-anniversary celebrations that will be taking place this year.

As Nintendo is yet to make an official announcement on any future remasters though, eager Zelda fans will have to wait and see what comes of these job listings.