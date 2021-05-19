The Hobbit actor confirms he's been secretly cast in Game of Thrones prequel series

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has secretly added a new cast member – The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish.

"I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started," McTavish told Stylist . "It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."

McTavish has had roles in shows like Outlander, Preacher, and he voiced Dracula in the Netflix animated series Castlevania. On the big screen, he was most recently seen in The Hobbit trilogy, Creed, and Aquaman. As for his role in House of the Dragon, that's still being kept under wraps and HBO has neither commented on nor confirmed the casting.

Set around 300 years before the events of the original HBO show, the prequel series will tell the story of House Targaryen and the famed Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. McTavish's co-stars include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

House of the Dragon started filming at the end of last month, and HBO recently shared the first official look at some of the cast members in costume – you can see the photos here . The series is currently due to air on HBO sometime in 2022. A series based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg books is also in the early stages of development, so it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Westeros.