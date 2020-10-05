The Haunting of Bly Manor has a Zillow listing and that's gonna be a no from me

The Haunting of Bly Manor releases on Netflix later this week, but you can tour its spooky halls and haunted grounds right now on Zillow . Beware, the listing gets increasingly creepy as you read it, and the pictures promise a few frights.

Bly Manor is listed as a 17th century home in the English Countryside that has spent "eternity" on Zillow (even though it's off-market). It boasts 1,987 views, which references the year in which The Haunting of Bly Manor is set - but for some reason it's only been saved by future homeowners eight times. What's not to love about Bly Manor? There's hand-carved doors, a spacious kitchen, a study, a classroom, and so much more absolutely not creepy stuff.

The listing facts and features state that "while the Manor has changed familial hands throughout history, marking of its previous residents can be found all over the estate" and that past and present residents "report the home has an airy and expansive quality, particularly in the evenings." The listing also mentions that Bly Manor's master wing is "off limits" and that there's an antique doll collection in the basement. Cool, cool, cool.

Go ahead and click through some of the photographs of Bly Manor, which quickly shift from your stereotypical real estate staging shots to the kind of stuff that will send a chill up your spine. There's footprints leading up a staircase, discarded high heels next to a lake, and what looks suspiciously like a howling visage in the kitchen window.

If one of the final sentences in the listing is any indication of what to expect from The Haunting of Bly Manor, we're in for an interesting spooky treat: "We pride ourselves on our immaculately kept grounds that float free of time." Does that mean Bly Manor occupies a strange temporal space? Guess we'll have to watch to find out.

The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts October 9 on Netflix.