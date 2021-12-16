The Harry Potter cast are back together on the new poster for the reunion special

The new poster for the Harry Potter HBO Max reunion special is here, and it features the cast back together again.

The main trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are front and center – they played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the films. Behind them in the Hogwarts Great Hall is James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley). See the poster below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, looks back at the making of the movies to mark 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone released (AKA Sorcerer's Stone in the US and India).

Other cast members involved include Ralph Fiennes (Voldermort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies and produced the third, will also be part of the reunion.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," reads the special's official synopsis.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts releases on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix Christmas movies to plan those festive movie marathons.