The Future Tech Awards have arrived with support from five special sponsors

The Future Tech Awards are here. With the arrival of CES 2021, which this year happened entirely virtually, also comes the annual Future Tech Awards. Now in its second year, the awards have been made possible by our five sponsors - HP Inc., Roborock, Thermaltake, Tello, and Wondershare.

The Future Tech Awards event has been broken up into three categories:

Future Choice : The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee

Every year, our parent company, Future Publishing, and all its affiliated brands come together to celebrate the best in tech, which includes all manner of gadgets and products ranging from the best gaming laptops and best gaming TVs, to the best graphics cards. The Future Tech Awards are there each year to recognize those products and the people behind them.

“Despite what we might have expected, we are delighted to note that technology is expanding and advancing at a faster rate than ever before. 2020 saw the launch of dozens of incredible new computers, phones, speakers, games, and home automations,” said Keith Walker, Managing Director, Specialist Consumer Tech for Future. “In an all-digital format, this year’s Future Tech Awards will commemorate these advances and effectively set the stage for an even bolder 2021.”

“In this year when so many people have been spending more time at home as a result of the pandemic, smart home technologies can be genuinely helpful. For instance, robot vacuums help keep floors clean of dust, while smart locks can eliminate the need to handle keys, preventing the risk of bringing the virus into the home,” Roborock Head of Brand Andy Knight explained. “Smart home devices from temperature controls to voice assistants take away many irritating chores and ‘must-dos’ leaving people free to focus on the things that bring them joy.”

Of course, as readers of GamesRadar will know, entertainment has also been even more important - and popular - thanks to the difficulties 2020 brought with it, including games, TV shows, movies, and comics.

In response to that popularity, Thermaltake has chosen to expand its premium gaming offerings. "We have decided to create a gaming series that can be enjoyed at all levels, including visual, auditory, and tactility while providing users to game and compete at the highest levels. The ARGENT series is a concept about creating an ecosystem, the hardware, software, and even the illumination can evolve to a state-of-the-art level. A truly immersive gaming and art enjoyment!" said Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake.

It isn't just about consuming content though, as more and more of us are turning to becoming content creators - especially as the PS5 and Xbox Series X make it easier than ever to share our gaming achievements and thoughts.

Wondershare has been working to make that creative capability as easy as ever. "We are devoted to simplifying the video-making process so our users can free up time for creativity," says Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Whether you're a YouTube creator, a small-business owner, or just making great videos for your friends and family, the all new Wondershare Filmora X will change the way creators interact with video editing."

For 2021, Future Tech Awards are an all-digital feature on all of Future’s relevant properties. You can see the winners now, so be sure to check out the best of the best from the Future Tech Awards here.

You’ll be able to find all the latest from the Future Tech Awards in our new Innovation Week hub alongside the latest news from the entirely virtual CES 2021. So, make sure you tune in for all the latest content from Future’s Innovation Week.