The first look at new Batwoman Javicia Leslie has been revealed

There’s a new hero in town. Ruby Rose’s Batwoman has been replaced by an original new character, Ryan Wilder, who will also take the Batwoman name and will be played by Javicia Leslie.

Courtesy of Leslie’s Instagram, we now have the first official look at what her character will look like in costume – as well as a tease of the Batsuit.

Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go... But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman Javicia Leslie A photo posted by @javicia on Sep 25, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

“Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go... But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit,” Leslie said on Instagram.

At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be a great deal of difference between the two cowls of the Batwomen. The iconic red hair – a nod to the comics design for Kate Kane – remains and the pointy ears are still, well, very pointy.

But there are a few places where the costumes diverge. Namely, the Javicia Leslie Batwoman design seems to have a mask that wraps around to the chin, where Ruby Rose’s did not. Similarly, the new Batwoman has the mask covering all of her nose instead of just part of it. Leslie's words on Instagram hint that might just be the start of the changes. Watch this space.

Javicia Leslie was announced as the new Batwoman back in July following the news that Ruby Rose would leave the CW show after just one season. Rose hinted at her reasons for leaving in a recent interview, saying that returning to the show post-surgery and a period of reflection led to her departing before the second season.

Judging by this new Batwoman photo, however, Javicia Leslie looks the part – and looks set to make the role her own.