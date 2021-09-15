The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie will star in the Twisted Metal TV show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie will take the lead in the new Twisted Metal TV series coming from PlayStation Productions.

According to a new report from Deadline , Mackie will play John Doe in a half-hour, live-action TV series based on the car combat video game franchise. The TV show's version of John Doe (who was first introduced to the games in 2001's Twisted Metal: Black) is described as a "motor-mouthed outsider." He takes a deal to deliver a package to the other side of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, constantly beset by marauders with killer cars. And yes, he's going to run into a killer clown with an ice cream truck at some point in the show.

Much like in the games, Mackie's John Doe will be an amnesiac with no memory of his past. Spoiler warning for Twisted Metal: Black, but it turned out John Doe was an undercover cop who lost his memory in the course of foiling a terrorist plot in his original incarnation. Then he was shot to death right after remembering his past, so hopefully things go better for this version of John Doe.

Mackie is the only confirmed actor so far, though Deadline's report also reveals that Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce the Twisted Metal TV series. No network or streaming service has been confirmed for the show so far, but Sony TV and PlayStation Productions are reportedly planning to take the action-comedy series to potential buyers soon.