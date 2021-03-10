The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star teases "even bigger" fan theories than WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just days away from soaring onto Disney Plus, and one of its stars has teased that the new show could spur even more fan theories than WandaVision.

The sitcom-inspired series has generated plenty of talk lately, as hardly any of its out-there fan theories proved true in the end. Speculation included everything from a Grim Reaper appearance, to Dottie being Mephisto, to the aerospace engineer being Reed Richards, to a massive cameo. It might seem hard to imagine a show could provoke more theories than WandaVision, then, but that's what Georges St-Pierre, who plays Batroc the Leaper, has told The Complex Sports Podcast might happen with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When asked if there would be theories going wild on the internet like the reaction to WandaVision, the actor answered: "I think it will be even, maybe, it could be even bigger, it's huge. They put so much budget into this thing, it's incredible."

As for what to expect from his character or the show, St-Pierre was tight-lipped. "It's all very compartmented. I only know what I needed to know, I don't know the whole story… Even if I wanted to tell you stuff, I couldn't. They're very good at hiding stuff," the actor said.

He did give a bit away, however: "One thing I can tell you is that I have more screen time, and my character has more to do with the story, so it was very, a lot of fun for me."

St-Pierre played Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but the reasons for his return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remain unknown. Since he was an antagonist in the Cap sequel, it's likely he'll be one again in the Disney Plus series – as will Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, who is returning after his debut in Civil War.

Whatever the new series brings, it's bound to be exciting, with the trailers and teasers revealing tons of action, as well as banter galore between the titular duo – and now this hint that we should prepare to get our theorizing hats on.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this March 19. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4, and find the best Disney Plus deals.