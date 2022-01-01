The cheapest PS5 SSD deals going right now in the January sales are real tempters

If you're looking for a cracking PS5 SSD deal this New Year's Day then we've found the cheapest heatsink option in the US, and a near-lowest-ever-price in the UK for you to peruse. These are quality offerings so pay attention if you need to boost your console's storage.

For US shoppers, the ADATA XPG GAMMIX SSD in its 1TB capacity is down to an impulse-purchase-worthy $129.99 at Amazon right now - this is its lowest ever price (from what we can tell) and is really quite close to the 1TB-$100 mark which might well be the sweet spot in 2022. The ADATA XPG S70 BLADE is one of the best PS5 SSDs and is proving to be an early favourites based on speeds, prowess, and price point. The fact that both of these come with their own heatsinks is a big advantage too as you don't have to worry about doing a DIY job on something that's so pricey, so small, and so important.

In the UK, the much-coveted WD BLACK SN850 drive with heatsink, and in its 1TB capacity is just £169.98 at Amazon. It's an investment of course, but this is one of the most premium PS5 SSDs going right now, and even Mark Cerny, the PS5 Architect, has endorsed this drive and revealed he has one on his personal machine. That's a hell of an endorsement, and getting the drive for nearly its lowest ever price means that you can have confidence and happiness from a value perspective too.

These are superb January PS5 SSD deals bagging you some of the best in the business that will offer you crazy fast speeds and come with their own heatsinks.

Today's best US PS5 SSD deal

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE SSD | 1TB | $129.99 ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE SSD | 1TB | $129.99 at Amazon

This is far and away the best value PS5 SSD deal that gets you a model with its own heatsink too. While it saw multiple savings and cuts in the Black Friday sales (particularly in the UK), the list price has generally been on a downward trend too - we're now dangerously close to the '1TB for $100' mark on this drive, and it is at a lowest ever price.



Today's best UK PS5 SSD deal

WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 £169.98 at Amazon

Save £88 and 2nd lowest ever price! - Highly coveted as a companion SSD for the PS5 ever since Mark Cerny revealed it as his choice, this is the drive to strive for. And now it's back down to a near lowest ever price, it's a great time to pick the drive up! This won't hang around!

For reference and comparison, here's a smattering of the other current prices for some internal and external PS5 SSDs, wherever you are right now.

If you only have eyes for something that can be your PS4 game library holder and bank, then an external PS5 SSD or hard drive is likely to be the best option for you. Here are some of the latest prices on the top models.

Faster than the best PS5 external hard drives, PS5 SSDs will be a must-have accessory before long. To stock up on other essential peripherals for your new-gen console, consider the best PS5 headset and best PS5 wireless headsets to take your audio to the next level, and don't forget to optimize your display with one of the best TVs for PS5, or one of the best monitors for PS5 too.