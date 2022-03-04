Netflix spoofs the making-of Jurassic World 3 in new trailer for Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble

Are you ready for Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest? Well, frankly, you shouldn't be. Despite Netflix releasing a (godawful) trailer for the action romp, Cliff Beasts 6 is not real – it's a fake movie that exists within the world of The Bubble, a Judd Apatow-directed comedy that follows the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise as they shoot a sequel while stuck in quarantine.

If that sounds familiar, then don't be alarmed. Jurassic World 3: Dominion, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park series, saw the cast all "bubble" together in the UK during the COVID pandemic. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum were all locked down together.

The Bubble, unfortunately, does not feature that cast, but does have its very own A-list line-up, including Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Leslie Mann, Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Rob Delaney, Iris Apatow, Peter Serafinowicz, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova. Watch the first proper trailer for The Bubble above, which features a whole lot of PPE, a lot of laughs, and a surprising amount of vomiting.

In addition to directing, Apatow co-wrote the script with comedy screenwriter Pam Brady, who will executive produce. He also serves as producer alongside longtime partner Barry Mendel, with the film being produced under the Apatow Productions banner.

The Bubble – which is R-rated comedy – was filmed in the UK, and is slated for an April 1, 2022 release date.