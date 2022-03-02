Netflix releases extremely awful trailer for Cliff Beasts 6 – but it may be a stealth teaser for another movie entirely

Netflix has released a campy teaser trailer for a movie called Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest, the supposed sixth installment of an action-adventure franchise that seems a lot like Jurassic Park.

Here's the thing: the franchise doesn't exist.

Back in 2021, Judd Apatow announced that he would be teaming up with the streamer for a new project, The Bubble. The comedy follows the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempting to shoot a sequel while stuck in quarantine at a hotel. The sequel in question: Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest.

The star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Leslie Mann, Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Rob Delaney, Iris Apatow, Peter Serafinowicz, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova.

Following the release of the teaser trailer, the official poster was shared to Twitter.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to directing, Apatow co-wrote the script with comedy screenwriter Pam Brady, who will executive produce. He also serves as producer alongside longtime partner Barry Mendel, with the film being produced under the Apatow Productions banner. Variety Insight estimates the budget to be a whopping $10 to 20 million.

Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest is very much based on Jurassic World 3: Dominion, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park series, and which saw the cast all "bubble" together in the UK during the COVID pandemic.

The Bubble – which is R-rated comedy – was filmed in the UK, and is slated for an April 1, 2022 release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now.