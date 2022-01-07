The Boys season 3 will air on Amazon this June

A release date has been set for The Boys season 3.

As revealed during the in-universe Vought News Network broadcast, The Boys is back on Amazon from June 3 – almost two years after The Boys last aired.

The first three episodes drop then, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly every Friday thereafter. The likely-to-be-controversial "Herogasm" episode will be the season's fifth episode.

The first season saw all eight episodes available to stream immediately on Prime Video, while the second season opted to go weekly after the initial batch of three episodes were released.

The Boys season 3 will see several new Supes join the fray. Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic will appear in the 2022 run, while The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden is set to debut as the Crimson Countess, essentially Vought’s answer to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch.

The Boys – and Vought’s Supes, for that matter – have plenty to deal with this year in the wake of The Boys season 2 ending. While Vought has just about regained its footing after a series of corporate scandals, there’s now a head-popping Big Bad to potentially deal with in the third season in the shape of Victoria Neuman. Worse still, she now has an unaware Hughie working by her side.

Then there’s the body count: Not only was Stormfront burnt to a crisp, but Billy Butcher’s wife Becca was accidentally killed by Ryan, her super-powered son. Expect plenty more gore in the upcoming season – and other NSFW scenes. Showrunner Eric Kripke has already promised the show will adapt the orgy-heavy ‘Herogasm’ arc from Garth Ennis’ comics.

There's not too long to wait until The Boys find their way back on to our screens.