The Boys season 2 premiere is "way better than I ever could’ve hoped" according to producer Seth Rogen

It feels weird to talk about The Boys season 2 after the first season of the anti-superhero series just launched. The Amazon Prime show, though, is on an A-Train-style schedule, with details about the second season premiere – as well as how the sophomore year will top The Boys season 1 – already surfacing. Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg aren’t shy about dishing out praise, either, saying it’s “definitely better than the first season.”

While speaking to Collider, Rogen revealed that “We just watched the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Rogen, understandably, didn’t reveal much more about the rough cut of the second season’s first episode, though his producer partner-in-crime, Evan Goldberg, said, “Immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing,” with Rogen adding, “They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues.”

The Boys season 2, then, is looking to soar past a warmly-received first outing in some style. The season 2 first look has already hinted that the show will feature buckets of blood and plenty of profanity, while Karl Urban has also revealed a glimpse of what Billy Butcher looks like in season 2. Spoiler: it’s not good.

Totally Butcherd that one 😜! Up to our old tricks Shooting season 2 of @theboystv Karl Urban A photo posted by @karlurban on Aug 15, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

The Boys ending may still have us pondering more than a few characters’ fates for a little while to come, but it’s reassuring to get visual confirmation that Billy (despite looking a little worse for wear) is definitely back for a second round, too. If Rogen and Goldberg are right, and The Boys is even better the second time around, we could be in for an all-time great superhero show.

Want to see more of The Boys? Of course you do. Here are some incredibly surreal Seven commercials starring Starlight and the Deep for you to watch over and over before season 2.