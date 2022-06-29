The Boys showrunner reveals the one note Amazon gave for the show's Herogasm orgy

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed the one note given to the show by Amazon for its season 3 'Herogasm' episode – AKA the one with the superhero orgy and The Deep getting intimate with an octopus.

"The one note we got from Amazon, which was a good note, was, 'In every moment, we have to understand that this is a superhero orgy, and not just an orgy,'" Kripke told Variety (opens in new tab) of the literally-balls-to-the-wall episode.

That feedback even made its way onto the screen in some surprising (and unsurprisingly NSFW) ways. As Kripke explains, "We actually added afterwards, a lot of new gags and visual effects. I love that there’s that floating Starlight vibrator that’s just cruising around the party. That was not originally scripted or in there. We added that in VFX later. There’s a lot of moments like that that are just kind of happening in the background."

Herogasm, the sixth episode of The Boys season 3, was hyped up in a big way in the days leading up to its release. The sex-and-supes shenanigans not only lived up to that – but surpassed it. The episode was widely praised by fans upon its release and is currently sitting pretty at the top of the IMDb rankings for the Prime Video series so far.

