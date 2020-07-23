The best Samsung Galaxy Watch prices and deals right now

A Samsung Galaxy Watch deal is the perfect opportunity to add to the suite of smart tech that we are growing increasingly accustomed to. Samsung's Galaxy Watches are an example of this that I can personally vouch for too: I got one of Samsung's smartwatches in the end-of-year sales in 2019 and can 100% testify for them being a great, fun, techy way to increase your digital life's reach and integration of your devices - and get something cool in the process. For our money, they represent the best smartwatch, hands down.



Samsung Galaxy Watch features

Broadly speaking the Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are held in very high regard, and not just by us, our friends over at TechRadar rate them above the Apple Watch 5 too. I got one of these during the other sales period so can wholeheartedly recommend them.

There are some important factors that make the Samsung Galaxy Watch so good however and while trying to be brief, there are some key facts to remember.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the premium model in Samsung's wrist-bound smart tech devices. It's bigger in basically every way, particularly when looking at the 46mm variant - which I think offers a little better value for money - as it offers a 3-4 day battery life, really great fitness, health and stress trackers, and a very slick operating system and bezel design which allows you to navigate said system. All of this, in either size, is packaged in a great looking bundle with multiple colors available for the 42mm size and a swish silver and black design on the 46mm. The screen is excellent and clear and great for previewing messages, emails, and even pictures, as well as glancing at it for fitness updates mid-workout. The removable and changeable strap is a great bonus too.

(Image credit: Future)

The 42mm deviates slightly - and I can vouch for this too as my wife has this one - in it's smaller display size (obviously) and it sacrifices about a day's worth of life from the battery's charge. A solid two days is still great though and means you don't even have to worry about taking a charger overnight anywhere.

It's worth noting that these are the Bluetooth versions of the smartwatches - unless you plan on using the watch exactly like your phone then you don't need the LTE versions. The watches will give you notifications of all your phone apps, let you control music and Spotify, and give you great rundowns on all the fitness activities you could require - among many other things. And it's also important to note that this is by far and away best for those already in the Samsung or Android ecosystems: if you're an Apple user though, this watch won't be a great match for your phone.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch prices

If that's enough to have whetted your appetite then you'll find the latest prices for this exquisite bit of wearable tech. Whether you're after the 46mm or 42mm variant, our price comparison checks through thousands of listings daily so you'll be presented with the best deals going today, wherever you are.

Samsung Galaxy Watch prices - 46mm Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Watch prices - 42mm Bluetooth

