The Batman will be in production until February 2021, says Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell has revealed that The Batman will be in production for another four months.

"They had a little bump in the road a few weeks ago that you may or may not have read about," he said on Today FM's The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, referring to a pause in filming after a member of production tested positive for Covid-19.

The True Detective star is playing Oswald Cobblepot – aka Penguin – in the Matt Reeves directed movie. It will follow Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, in his early days of caped crusading as he faces off against a host of Gotham villains. The cast were recently seen filming in Liverpool, with R-Patz (or a stunt double) spotted in full costume on top of the city’s iconic Liver Building.

Farrell has previously voiced his enthusiasm for the project and he still seems keen to be involved.

"Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it," he recently told our sister publication SFX Magazine.

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before," he said.

Originally scheduled for release in October 2021, The Batman is now due to hit the big screen on March 4 2022.