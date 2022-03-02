The Batman tickets are going to cost more thanks to AMC's new experiment

The Batman is arriving to theaters this week – but if you're an AMC customer in the US, your ticket may be a little more expensive than usual.

As Deadline reports, AMC are trying something new with their pricing, which will make The Batman tickets more expensive than other films.

"Currently, our prices for The Batman are slightly higher than the prices we are charging for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time," AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in an earnings webcast, explaining that the change comes years after weekend prices were bumped above the midweek cost in some locations in the US.

"This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters," he added.

Deadline notes that ticket prices in Time Square's AMC Empire 25 reflect the change, with tickets for The Batman costing a dollar more than Uncharted and Dog. GamesRadar+ checked out the prices, too, and found that a ticket for a digital showing of The Batman this March 4 will cost an adult $18.99, while the same type of ticket for Uncharted and Dog at roughly the same time costs $17.99. Child and senior prices are also one dollar higher. That means you'll be paying a little bit more for the DC movie.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Reviews have been generally positive, with comparisons being drawn to David Fincher's Seven and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

While you wait for March 4, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store, and see our interview with Dano and Wright for more on The Batman.