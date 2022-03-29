The Batman Ratalaada website has been seized by the GCPD

The Batman's Rataalada website is no longer functioning.

Head over to https://www.rataalada.com/ now, and you'll see a message that the Gotham City Police Department has seized the domain name. The website recently unveiled a Joker deleted scene, which saw the Caped Crusader come face to face with the villain to discuss the Riddler.

The second website, https://www.youareelrataalada.com/, which used to provide a clue to the real site, also displays the same message.

When the website was still operational, it was possible to match your wits against the Riddler in a series of (what else) riddles and unlock bonus content, like the Thomas Wayne mayoral campaign video. The site also hinted at the Joker before the deleted scene was finally unveiled.

The Riddler is arrested during The Batman, and is still behind bars by the end of the film – so it makes sense that he's not really in a position to keep his website updated. It's in Arkham State Hospital that he also meets his new friend the Joker, and, judging by an easily missed detail in the deleted scene, the Clown Prince of Crime might not be locked up for that much longer…

The Batman has two spin-offs on the way, one about the Penguin starring Colin Farrell, and one that was originally set to focus on the GCPD, but has switched gears to Arkham. We could be seeing more of Riddler and Joker in the latter series, then – or at least be hearing about them.

There's no release date for either HBO Max show just yet, but the next DCEU project to arrive is DC League of Superpets, which hits theaters this July 29.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.