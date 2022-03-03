The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals why he wouldn’t fit in the MCU

The Batman director Matt Reeves has explained why he feels he would get "lost" directing a Marvel movie.

"I have such respect for Kevin Feige and also for the [Marvel] filmmakers," Reeves told Variety. "But to be honest with you, I just don’t know how I would make my way through that."

Reeves explained that his way of working – which involves a certain amount of "freedom" on his part – might not mesh with the MCU machine.

"There has to be some level of discovery for me, where I have some freedom to find my way," Reeves said. "If I have to come into something that’s already set too firmly, then I think I would get lost. And I don’t think they would be happy with me either."

Reeves has clearly felt comfortable calling the shots over at Warner Bros. He took what was once The Batman’s original vision – starring Ben Affleck and being heavily connected to the DCEU – and transformed it into something altogether more intimate.

"I said look, I think maybe I'm not the person for this. And I explained to them why I love this character," Reeves explained in a recent interview with Esquire. "I told them that there have been so many great movies, but if I were to do this, I'd have to make it personal, so that I understood what I was going to do with it, so that I know where to put the camera, so that I know what to tell the actors, so that I know what the story should be."

Even if Marvel ever did come calling, Reeves has more than enough on his Bat-plate for the time being. He’s helping shepherd two Batverse spin-offs to HBO Max as producer – one on Colin Farrell’s Penguin, one centred around Gotham’s police force – while he’s also involved in a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series.

