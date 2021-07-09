New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month.

The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.

While the high stakes action might be a good fit for Momoa off the back of his performances in Game of Thrones and DC's Justice League, Sweet Girl also promises to put an emotional spin on things. With his wife gone, Raymond also has to keep hold of his relationship with his daughter Rachel, played by former Nickelodeon star Isabel Merced, best known for her roles in Transformers: The Dark Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and as Dora the Explorer in 2019's live-action adaptation. While the trailer highlights the bond between father and daughter through some emotional moments, it also looks as though Rachel will be joining Raymond on his quest for revenge.

Sweet Girl is the directorial feature debut of Brian Andrew Mendoza, who has worked with Momoa on two previous projects and is written by thriller veteran Gregg Hurwitz, Event Horizon's Phillip Eisner, and former video game writer Will Staples. As well as Momoa and Merced, the cast includes the MCU's May Parker, Marisa Tomei, and The Hangover trilogy and National Treasure series' Justin Bartha.

Sweet Girl is set to reach Netflix on August 20. If you're looking for something to stream this weekend? Here are the best Netflix movies to watch right now.